Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer temperatures through the week

BILLINGS — A cooler day today with showers and thunderstorms across the area. Thunderstorms mainly sticking to the southeast part of the state and down into northeast Wyoming. gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rainfall, and hail is possible with these storms.

The precipitation will continue to move east and taper off during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, we will see the chance of showers and scattered storms with warmer temperatures.

Looking ahead, warmer temperatures throughout the week with temperatures into the 80s by Saturday.

Tonight... stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 47°F

Tomorrow... Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High near 70°F

Tomorrow night... Clearing skies with a low near 46°F