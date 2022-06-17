Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer temperatures heading into the weekend

BILLINGS — A warm day Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Some breezy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts are currently in the teens and 20s.

River levels have dropped more in the Billings area from Wednesday but we will see a rise in river levels for areas along the Yellowstone River in Treasure, Rosebud, and Custer counties. Be cautious and stay away from the river.

We will continue to see this warm-up as we head into the weekend with temperatures in the 90s, potentially flirting with some triple digits. More chances of precipitation as we head into next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with winds 10 to 20 mph. Low near 54°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a few clouds. High near 97°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy skies with a low near 64°F