Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer High Temperatures Through Thursday with Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

BILLINGS — Monday will feature warmer temperatures with daytime highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the area. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected Monday. These storms are not expected to be severe but will move slowly so those areas that do see them could see periods of heavier rain over isolated areas.

High temperatures the rest of the week will remain in the upper 70s west to upper 80s east. Isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected each afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms look to become more numerous Thursday through Saturday with slightly cooler high temperatures by the weekend near seasonal averages.