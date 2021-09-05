Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer, Drier, Is There an Issue For Labor Day?

BILLINGS — A warmer day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. it will be a bit breezier today then yesterday.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be an issue. Warmer temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, humidity’s in the teens, and gusty winds up to 20 to 30 miles per hour. By tomorrow afternoon and evening, there will be a fire weather watch. It's Labor Day so just be careful if you plan to grill or have a bonfire.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hazy sun. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Labor Day... Hot and breezy with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Fire Weather Watch by tomorrow afternoon.

