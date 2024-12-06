Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer days are blowing in, but they don't last long

BILLINGS — Strong winds are expected Friday and Saturday, with some lingering winds on Sunday. All of this as temperatures build up and then slide down after a cold front moves through.

Gusty northwest winds will increase across especially the usually wind prone areas near Livingston / Nye / Big Timber. Expect top winds of 40 to 60 miles an hour Friday and could hit over 70 miles an hour on Saturday.

Temperatures early Friday will be mainly in the 20s with a few low 30s. The afternoon readings will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s with sunshine and the wind from Billings to the west.

Temperatures will peak on Saturday into the 50s to even some low 60s. Winds increase down the east mountain slopes and spread out into the eastern plains.

Expect isolated showers and mountain snow on Sunday with highs mainly in the 40s. A few lingering rain and snow showers are expected through Monday morning.

The coolest temperatures will occur during the day Monday and Tuesday morning. Highs will be mainly in the 30s and overnight temperatures mainly into the upper teens and 20s. This is typical for early January.

Afternoon readings on Tuesday are in the 30s and 40s but begin to warm. From Wednesday onward, temperatures will be mainly in the upper teens to upper 20s in the morning and mainly the 40s for the highs.

Other than the mountain snow and lower elevation rain and snow on Sunday, conditions remain dry.