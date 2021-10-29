Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer Day But The Cool Down Is On The Way!

BILLINGS — A warmer day with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Some areas could reach the low 70s. A bit of a windy day with gusts anywhere from 20 to 40 mph in the Billings area. West of Billings could see them a bit stronger so just be careful.

Those warm temperatures won't last for long as another cold front will swing into the area this evening bringing another chance of some precipitation. Mainly rain in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations in the mountains.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the 30s and 40s.

Once that cold front swings through, it will be bringing some cooler air along with it. Tomorrow temperatures will drop into the 40s during the day and overnight temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This cooler trend will be sticking with us through the beginning of next week.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly sunny and mild. High near 68°F

Tonight... Occasional Rain. Low near 40°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy and cooler. High near 44°F