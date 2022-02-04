Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer day; but it comes with a cost!

BILLINGS — A warmer day today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. These warmer temperatures will be sticking with us through the weekend and into next week but it comes with a cost. Windy conditions will be an issue through the weekend.

For the Billings area and east into the eastern plains, expect gusts up to 55 mph possible through tomorrow morning. For areas west of Billings, expect these gusty winds to stick around through tomorrow afternoon. Livingston and Nye areas could see gusts up to 70 mph possible. Big timber towards Columbus and even north of these areas could see gusts up to 65 mph possible. Stay weather ready and secure anything loose in the yard!

Overnight temperatures tonight will be ranging in the 20s and 30s.

Overall, this weekend will be mild with temperatures in the 40s and by the beginning of next week possibly some 50s. So get outside and enjoy this nice weather.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Low near 30°F

Tomorrow... Windy with increasing clouds. High near 45°F

Tomorrow night... Few clouds winds 10 to 20 mph. Low near 27°F