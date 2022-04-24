Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and drier conditions to start the work week

Forecast April 24th, 2022
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 24, 2022
BILLINGS — The spring storm has moved out of the eastern plains and more into the Dakotas but blowing snow can still be an issue as winds are still a bit strong in the eastern plains. Winds will calm down throughout the day today so expect improving conditions as the day progresses.

Warmer and drier conditions are the short term forecast. With the potential of some low 70s temperatures on Tuesday.

Another round of precipitation is shaping up to move in by the latter part of the work week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Partly cloudy skies. Low near 31°F

Tomorrow… Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High near 62°F

Tomorrow night… Partly cloudy with a low near 38°F

