Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and breezy; potential 70 degree weather this weekend

Forecast March 22nd, 2022
Scripps
Forecast March 22nd, 2022<br/>
Forecast March 22nd, 2022
Posted at 3:24 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 05:24:54-04

BILLINGS — A slightly warmer day today with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. This warm up will continue through the middle of the week with temperatures into the 60s. Dry conditions for the most part, slight chance of some precipitation Thursday with rain in the lower elevations. Could see a slight mix in the foothills and snow for the higher elevations.

Windy conditions will continue through much of the viewing area. Gusts 30 to 40 mph with stronger gusts west of Billings into the western foothills.

Looking ahead, this weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one as we will be flirting with low 70s temperatures. So, Get outside and enjoy these Spring temperatures!

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly cloudy with windy conditions. High near 54°F

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 33°F

Tomorrow... Sunny and warmer. High near 66°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader