Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm weekend, wetter next week

BILLINGS — Saturday and Sunday: How warm will it get? Monday and Tuesday: How wet will it be?

A warm and dry pattern hold through Sunday. Highs will continue to reach the 60s and 70s, within reach of a few daily record highs.

Those warm temperatures combined with very dry and breezy conditions elevate the risk of wildfires spreading quickly.

Starting Monday, a weather system slides mainly to the south of our area, but slings mountain snow and cold rain/snow for the lower elevations early next week.

The exact path and intensity are not completely clear as of now, but Monday afternoon temperatures look to slip to the 50s and low 60s. Tuesday has the coolest and wettest outlook with highs in the 40s and 50s.

If the current pattern holds, highs level off to the 60s by the end of next week, or roughly 10 degrees warmer than the average for early April.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Partly cloudy with a low of about 43.

Saturday… Mostly sunny with a light west wind. Around 76 for a high.

Sunday… Morning temperatures are in the low 40s and the afternoon is still very warm with highs well in the 70s. Clouds increase.