Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm Week Ahead with the Best Chance of Thunderstorms on Wednesday. 80s Possible

7-day Forecast Sunday, May 14th
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 14, 2023
BILLINGS — Warmer temperatures and sunshine will return on Monday with highs in the 70s across the region. On Tuesday, high temperatures across much of the eastern plains will rise into the lower 80s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible over the mountains both Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will slide south across Montana east of the Continental Divide bringing the best chance for thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of this cold front but will still be at or above seasonal averages.

High temperatures will quickly rebound into the 70s on Friday, with lower to mid 80s possible Saturday and Sunday.

