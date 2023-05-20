Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm Temperatures through Monday; Slightly Cooler Tuesday through the Weekend

BILLINGS — Warm temperatures will continue through Monday, with high temperatures Sunday into the 80s and some lower 90s possible across the eastern Plains on Monday. Mostly clear, sunny skies are expected both days with isolated thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday, mainly over the mountains.

High temperatures will cool into the 70s across the area on Tuesday, with upper 70s and lower 80s possible each day into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Southwest flow aloft will allow moisture to stream into the region beginning Wednesday and continuing through next weekend. This will increase the chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day, Wednesday through Monday.

Overall, temperatures will remain well above seasonal averages for this time of year and it does not appear to be any all-day rain events through the next week.