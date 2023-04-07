Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, sunny and dry through Tuesday; cooler with showers mid to late week

BILLINGS — Warm, sunny and dry weather will prevail across the region through Tuesday, as high temperatures approach 70 degrees on Sunday and approach 80 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds will increase across the state late Tuesday night into Wednesday, cooling high temperatures back toward the seasonal averages. There will be a threat for scattered showers Wednesday through Saturday as a weather disturbance moves through the Great Basin and into the central Rockies.

This weather system has the potential to move farther south which would decrease the chances for precipitation mid to late week.

It appears that warmer, drier weather will make a return late next weekend.