Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, sunny and dry through Tuesday; cooler with showers mid to late week

7-day Forecast Friday April 7th
Scripps
7-day Forecast Friday April 7th
7-day Forecast Friday April 7th
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 18:37:34-04

BILLINGS — Warm, sunny and dry weather will prevail across the region through Tuesday, as high temperatures approach 70 degrees on Sunday and approach 80 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds will increase across the state late Tuesday night into Wednesday, cooling high temperatures back toward the seasonal averages. There will be a threat for scattered showers Wednesday through Saturday as a weather disturbance moves through the Great Basin and into the central Rockies.

This weather system has the potential to move farther south which would decrease the chances for precipitation mid to late week.

It appears that warmer, drier weather will make a return late next weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!