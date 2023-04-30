Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, Sunny and Dry through Thursday; Slightly Cooler with Showers Friday

BILLINGS — Sunny, warm and dry conditions will prevail across the region through Thursday. High temperatures will rise into the 80s at many locations Tuesday through Thursday.

By Friday, increased cloudiness will result in slightly cooler temperatures and an increased chance of showers. This will continue through the weekend. High temperatures Friday through Sunday are still expected to be in the 60s and 70s which are still above seasonal averages. The period Friday through Saturday does not appear to be overly wet but rather just increased chances for scattered showers which is a change from the dry pattern currently over the region.