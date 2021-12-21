Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm goes where the wind blows

BILLINGS — Wind gusts of 50 mph develop in the Livingston / Nye area Tuesday afternoon. Some blowing snow is possible, but temperatures warming to the low 40s should reduce that risk.

Those winds will aid in a warm up with a few lower 50s possible from Billings westward. The stronger the wind in this pattern, the greater the warm up with gusts to about 40 mph possible near Billings Tuesday and Wednesday.

With less wind, the highs will stay in the 20s / 30s east of Billings Tuesday with lows mainly in the teens.

The strongest winds around Livingston and Nye happen late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain above average tonight, especially again from Billings to the west.

Wednesday looks similar to today with gusty to strong winds and warm afternoon temperatures, however these will spread farther east with highs in the low to mid 40s

all the way to near the Dakotas.