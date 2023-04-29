Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm & Dry Stretch of Weather Through Thursday; Slightly Cooler with Showers Friday

Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 29, 2023
BILLINGS — Sunny, warm and dry weather will prevail across the region through Thursday. A few isolated afternoon thunderstorms may be possible over and in the vicinity of the mountains Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will generally be light through the period and predominately from the east.

By Friday, moisture is expected to move across the region bringing increased cloudiness and an increased threat of rain. As a result temperatures would be slightly cooler than the 80 degree readings expected Tuesday through Thursday. The cooler and unsettled weather pattern is expected to persist through the weekend. The cooler temperatures are still about 5 to 10 degrees above the seasonal averages for early May.

The weather pattern late week is somewhat typical of extended forecasts in May, when forecasts can be highly variable as the atmosphere is at it's most challenging to forecast. Bottom line - stay tuned on the late week and weekend forecast.

