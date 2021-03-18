Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, dry. Cooler, wetter. Repeat.

BILLINGS — The shift in the weather comes Friday night.

Friday is likely the warmest day so far this year in many locations in eastern Montana. Billings could see our first 70 degree day since early November.

Winds around Livingston/Nye could approach gusts of 45-55 mph Friday afternoon and evening. Clouds will increase across the area Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front moves through from west to east Friday night, scattering snow into the mountains and rain showers for the lower elevations. A rumble of thunder would not be out of the question but no serious thunderstorms.

Several inches of snow are expected in the mountains with a rain/snow mix in the mountain foothills Saturday. The system shifts easterly out of the area Saturday night.

Temperatures will be the coolest overall Saturday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. For Sunday through Thursday, expect highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

A series of disturbances will bring a chance of showers off and on. As of now, Monday night through Tuesday and Thursday night through Friday look like the best chances for precipitation.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Mostly clear with a low near 37.

Friday… Sunny with a high close to 69. Southerly wind 5 to 20 mph.

Friday night and Saturday… Increasing clouds Friday evening with a chance of rain showers overnight. A low around 39 and a high on Saturday of about 47. Rain likely Saturday decreasing in the evening.

