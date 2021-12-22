Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, dry, and windy is the theme for the near future; won't last for long!

BILLINGS — Another warm day today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Along with warm temperatures, dry and windy conditions will be sticking around through tomorrow. A cold front will move through Thursday into Friday bringing some cooler air and the chance of some snow!

Temperatures tonight will mainly be in the 20s to low 30s. Some areas east of Billings will see temperatures in the teens tonight.

Looking ahead, by Christmas we will see the temperatures drop with the beginning of next week being a cold one with temperatures in the single digits. Please be careful as wind chills will be well below zero!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Few clouds. Winds 10 to 20 mph. Low near 31°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy and warm. Gusts around 40 mph. High near 48°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with gusty winds. Low near 29°F