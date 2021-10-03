Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, Dry, and Breezy. Fire Weather Concern!

BILLINGS — A bit warmer day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry and breezy conditions persist so fire weather concerns elevated through Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures ranging in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be another warm day to start the week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will start to dip back down into the 70s and 60s. A chance of rain by the end of the week.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Bright and sunny. High near 80°F

Tonight... Clear. Low near 47°F

Tomorrow... Sunny. High near 83°F