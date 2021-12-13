Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and windy; cooler days with a chance of snow!

BILLINGS — A mild next two days with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Still some windy conditions in the area so please be careful if you are out and about!

Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s.

We will see some more warming through tomorrow right before a cold front will push through bringing some cooler air and the chance of some snow through Wednesday morning. That system will move out by Wednesday afternoon.

Looking ahead, cooler air will be sticking around through the latter part of the week and into the weekend!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clouds then clear skies. Low near 29°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny. High near 48°F

Tomorrow night... Snow showers. Low near 24°F