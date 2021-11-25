Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry with lots of wind thrown in

BILLINGS — Sunny skies are built in behind the morning and overnight snow. While some of the foothills saw over three inches of snow, only light amounts were found in most of eastern Montana. Reports near Billings came in between 1 to 2 inches.

A wind advisory is in place for Livingston and Nye through Friday with gusts in the 65 to 70 mph range expected, and stronger winds are possible. Big Timber to Judith Gap may see winds gusting 65 mph during the day on Thanksgiving. Billings is on target for up to 40 mph winds.

Stronger winds will move out across the plains with gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range Friday afternoon.

A disturbance could create a few light low elevation rain showers/mountain snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but not much is expected.

Temperatures will warm to the 40s and even near 50 for Thanksgiving. Friday will be windy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s for Black Friday shopping.