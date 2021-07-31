Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and Dry. With a Chance of Rain?

BILLINGS — Warm and dry today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Overnight temperatures will be fairly consistent in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 80s and 90s as well with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the western mountains and foothills by tomorrow afternoon.

There is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms by early next week!

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.