Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry weather increases fall grass fire risk

BILLINGS — The combination of hot temperatures about 20 degrees above the late September average, humidity values in the low to mid teens, and gusty winds will lead to critical fire conditions Wednesday. Try to avoid causing a spark.

With temperatures mainly in the upper 40s to 50s early Wednesday, highs will launch well up into the 80s to mid-90s for the warmest day of the week. Sheridan, Wyoming may reach 94, the September 25 daily record high.

Fire risk will be the highest near Hysham, southern Rosebud county, Powder River County, and portions of northern Wyoming. Fire risk will also be a concern Thursday thanks to brisk winds despite cooler temperatures.

For Thursday through Sunday, highs will stay mainly in the 80s for the lower elevations with sunny to mostly sunny afternoons. Monday looks cooler with highs in the 60s to low 70s but with little sign of precipitation.