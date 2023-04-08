Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry through Tuesday; Record High Temperatures Possible Tuesday

BILLINGS — Warm and dry weather will continue across the area through Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will push 70 degrees in some locations and push 80 degrees by Tuesday. Some locations could set record high temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

A pacific cold front will move across the area late Tuesday night, bringing with it cooler temperatures and the threat for precipitation through Friday. Temperatures will cool towards seasonal averages Wednesday through Friday.

The precipitation through the period does not look to be unusually heavy and could mix with some snow, particularly during the overnight periods. Accumulations would be primarily on grassy surfaces and any impacts to roadways would be short lived due to the high April sun angle and the daytime temperatures being near seasonal averages.