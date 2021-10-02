Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm And Dry Through The Weekend!

Forecast October 2nd, 2021
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 02, 2021
BILLINGS — A nice day today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 70s. West of Billings could see some breezy conditions this afternoon and tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Over the course of the next few days we will have warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s. By Tuesday, fire concerns are elevated. We will have the three main factors. Dry conditions with humidities in the teens to single digits, warm temperatures, and slightly breezy conditions. By Wednesday, Temperatures start to dip again back into the 70s and possibly 60s with a chance of some rain.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly sunny. High near 74°F

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Low near 46°F

Tomorrow... Partly sunny. High near 80°F­

