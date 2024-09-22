Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry straight ahead but questions by next weekend

BILLINGS — The theme of the week's weather is mainly warm and dry weather. But next weekend still has some questions.

Clouds will increase Sunday evening, then decrease through the day Monday. A few sprinkles or a shower are possible Monday.

Lows early Monday will be brisk in the 40s to low 50s. Highs Monday afternoon will be seasonable, in the 60s to low 70s.

Winds will be breezy at 15 to 25 mph at times with gusts 20 to 30 mph. As the sun sets Monday evening, winds will ease.

Warmer than late September temperatures build in for the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday, and mainly 80s to a few low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be upper 40s and 50s.

There are signs of a cool down starting Friday, but a few of the weather models keep the warm temperatures going. But the confidence in a dry pattern Tuesday through Friday is high.