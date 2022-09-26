Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry is the theme but relief is on the way

BILLINGS — Another warm day Monday with temperatures mainly in the 80s.

A high-pressure ridge will continue to dominate the region, and Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day with temperatures in the 80s and potentially even some low 90s in some areas.

Relief is on the way, and cooler and wetter weather is shaping up to move in by the latter part of the week and into the weekend.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 50°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny skies with a high near 82°F

Tomorrow night... A few clouds with a low near 53°F

