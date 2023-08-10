Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and Dry Friday and Saturday; Cooler Sunday with Morning Showers Possible

BILLINGS — Warm and dry weather will prevail across the area Friday and Saturday. Northwest winds will diminish across the area by midday Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be mostly sunny much of the day before clouds increase by mid to late afternoon in advance of a weak clipper system moving south out of Alberta. This system will move across the state Saturday evening with scattered showers developing early Sunday morning. Current trends indicate the threat for showers will diminish by mid-morning Sunday, giving way to mostly sunny skies across the area Sunday.

Warm and dry weather returns to the area Monday through the end of next week, with daytime highs into the lower to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.