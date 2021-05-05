Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry but only before the weekend

FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING MAY 5, 2021
Posted at 4:55 PM, May 05, 2021
BILLINGS — Drier and warmer weather is coming but won’t last until the weekend.

Dry and warm conditions build in Thursday, with highs moving up in the mid-60s to mid-70s on Thursday and Friday. Expect light winds and generally more sun and clouds.

By Friday evening, a cold front approaching the area could trigger some stronger thunderstorms. Pockets of heavy rain, hail and strong winds are possible. At this point, severe weather isn’t expected to be widespread but approaching storms should be taken seriously.

For the weekend and early next week: Rain showers are likely with pockets of heavy rain at times. High temperatures will stay in the 50s to around 60 through Tuesday with overnight temperatures mainly in the 30s.

The mountains could see 3 to 5 inches of snow from late Friday through Sunday. The lower elevations could pick up a quarter to a half-inch of precipitation based on the latest analysis.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 40.

Thursday… Sunny with a high near 73 and a light variable breeze.

Friday… Mild morning temperatures in the 40s will warm to the mid-70s. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms become more widespread in the evening. There is a chance some storms could turn severe.

