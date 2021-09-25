Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wait, Don't Put Your Shorts Away Just Yet!

BILLINGS — Warm today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Some gusty winds this afternoon and tomorrow anywhere between 15-25 mph. Those warmer temperatures will be sticking with us through this weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 50s. Could see some temperatures dip down into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow is going to be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could push 90 degrees.

Over the course of the next few days more smoke could move back in. Just keep an eye on those air quality reports. As of now, little to no health risk to anyone.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Warm with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight... Temperatures mainly in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow... Sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas pushing 90 degrees.

