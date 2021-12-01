Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very windy, very warm, and then it stops

BILLINGS — Unseasonably warm weather and wind highlight the next two days. Record high temperatures in the 60s to even low 70s are possible Wednesday and Thursday in many areas.

Livingston wind gusts are reaching 60 mph Tuesday evening, and the Harlowton to Big Timber areas will start producing similar gusts through Wednesday. High Wind Warnings and High Wind Advisories are in effect for these area.

With a front passing over the area Thursday afternoon, the winds taper off the temperatures drop. A few mountain showers over the Bighorns will develop Thursday night.

Friday temperatures are back to more seasonal 40s to a few low 50s. day The weekend looks mainly dry, as winds along the western foothills will again pickup Saturday into Sunday.