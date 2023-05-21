Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very Warm Monday with Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms; Not as Warm Through Sunday

BILLINGS — Monday will be very warm across eastern Montana with temperatures well into the 80s in most locations with some locations pushing into the lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail as isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected as a weak disturbance moves across the area. Lingering smoke across eastern Montana will get pushed east as prevailing winds switch to a more westerly direction throughout the day Monday.

Tuesday's high temperatures will not be as warm, although well above seasonal averages. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through the week and the Memorial Day weekend, although not as warm as the last few days. A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected each day Tuesday through Memorial Day as southwest flow aloft brings mid-level moisture across the area. Most days will start off as mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy by afternoon as the warming each day builds cloudiness, some of which will become scattered showers or thunderstorms.