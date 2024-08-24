Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very warm and dry Saturday before changes arrive

BILLINGS — Wildfire concerns go up Saturday, followed by a period of unsettled weather. Get ready for some ups and downs in the temperatures.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening will wind down. Wind has been the biggest threat all across the region, but we've had a couple reports of a bit heavier rain and small hail.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected for most of our area Saturday. Avoid anything with a spark or a flame as hot temperatures, low humidity and wind will combine to increase our risk.

We will also see a bit more smoky haze around the area as the wind shift up from the South. This should decrease later in the weekend as cooler air comes in from the north.

Temperatures are noticeably cooler by Sunday, reaching the 70s to mid-80s east of Billings. Tuesday will be warm and dry with highs in the 80s. Otherwise, expect cooler than average temperatures most days next week.

With local fires and upper level winds bringing in smoke, it will continue to be a concern. To decrease the effects, stay indoors when smoke and haze is thick. Keep the air conditioner filter clean.