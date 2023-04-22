Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very April-like Forecast for the Week Ahead; Sunny Sunday - Showers Return Tuesday

BILLINGS — Sunny skies will prevail across the region Sunday and through most of the day Monday before the threat for scattered showers returns to the area Monday night. High temperatures on Sunday will approach 60 degrees and by Monday afternoon mid to upper 60s can be expected.

On Tuesday a mix of sun and clouds will prevail with the threat for showers, with the greatest chance in the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies will return to the area on Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s before the threat for showers returns Wednesday night. The best chance for showers across the area will be Thursday through Friday. High temperatures Thursday will back into the lower 60s and into the low to mid 50s on Friday.