Q2 Billings Area Weather: Variety Is The Spice Of Life!

BILLINGS — Some showers around the area today. Some light accumulation possible. Those showers will move more east through the afternoon and taper off later tonight. Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cloudy skies through the day and tonight. Some clouds will move out by tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures very similar to today in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday, another system will move through bringing the chance of some rain for the lower elevations. Could see some snow in the higher elevations in the mountains.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mainly Cloudy/Chance of a shower. High near 61°F

Tonight... Cloudy/Partly cloudy. Low near 37°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny. High near 61°F