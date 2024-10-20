Q2 Billings Area Weather: Ups and downs early in the week before it levels out

BILLINGS — Warm, then cool, then consistent temperatures for the rest of the week. And we stay in a dry weather pattern.

Ahead of a cold front, Monday will be highlighted by warm fall temperatures everywhere, and wind especially closer to the mountains and foothills. Gust will reach 40 to about 50 mph around Livingston and could be breezy near Billings.

Ahead of the front, most of the high temperatures Monday will reach the mid-to-lower 70s. Expect clouds to increase later in the day.

A cold front will affect mainly areas north of Billings and closer to Canada with a few showers Monday night through Tuesday morning. Rain totals look to be light other than in northwest Montana, and the mountains around Glacier National Park could pick up 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Temperatures drop quickly Tuesday through Wednesday morning with mainly 50s and some low 60s for the high temperatures and lows in the 20s to mid-30s. Showers will be limited and light Monday afternoon and evening.

A few disturbances will ripple through during the rest of the week, but for the most part, we stay dry with mainly highs 60-something and lows 35 to 45.