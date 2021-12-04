Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled weather through this weekend and into next week!

BILLINGS — Another cool day today in the Billings area with windy conditions in the western foothills. Livingston could see gusts anywhere from 50 to 65 mph so please be careful; travel might be a bit difficult.

Some unsettled weather through the weekend and into next week. Chance of some more precipitation tonight into tomorrow. Rain to start in the Billings area then a transition to snow during the overnight hours. Light accumulation for Billings! Miles City and Livingston could see a trace to 2 inches. Sheridan and Cody could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches. The higher accumulations will stick to the higher elevations in the mountains but still be careful morning commutes for Sunday could be a bit slick.

A better chance at some snow in the Billings area will be Monday night into Tuesday!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Chance of rain and snow. Low near 29°F

Tomorrow... Small chance of snow showers through the morning. High near 32°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly cloudy. Low near 15°F