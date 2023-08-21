Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Typical late August weather returns through early next week

Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 21, 2023
BILLINGS — The weather pattern returns to more typical late August weather with mostly clear skies and warm conditions through early next week. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s or 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages.

A weak surge of monsoonal moisture will move northeast across the state Monday night and again Tuesday night bringing a slight chance of late afternoon and evening isolated showers or thunderstorms. However, most of the area will remain dry.

A weak weather disturbance will move east from southern British Columbia early Wednesday bringing drier and slightly cooler weather to the area for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures both days will be near seasonal averages in the 80s.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to mid 90s over the weekend and into early next week.

