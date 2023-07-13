Q2 Billings Area Weather: Typical July weather continues through next week; warmest high temperatures Monday

BILLINGS — The region will continue under the influence of a upper-level ridge of high pressure over western Montana through Monday. Weak northwest flow aloft will bring a small chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms across the region, but most areas will remain dry.

High temperatures will climb through the 80s through Sunday and into the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. A weak disturbance will most eastward across southern Canada, trimming high temperatures back a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday before the upper-level ridge of high pressure rebounds across the area allowing high temperatures next weekend to return to the lower 90s.

The next seven to ten days look to be mainly dry over the region with a strong possibility the weather pattern could hold through the end of July.