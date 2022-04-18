Q2 Billings Area Weather: Two chances at rain and snow this week

BILLINGS — Dry weather overnight through Tuesday will change to mainly mountain snow showers and scattered rain Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. While the mountains could receive 6" of snow, total precipitation in the lower elevations looks modest.

Wind is likely the bigger effect with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. Lows early Tuesday will be mainly mid-20s to mid-30s with Tuesday afternoon highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s out ahead of the weather system.

After a bit of a breaks Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, a more significant weather system will bring cold and wet impacts Thursday night through Saturday.

This system could bring a half-inch to an inch in much needed moisture starting as rain and switching to snow. East of Billings across Southeast Montana looks like the target for the biggest impacts to travel and another hard period for young livestock.

This is an evolving weather pattern so check back for updates!