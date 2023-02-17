Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning snowy and colder Monday through the end of next week

BILLINGS — A couple of weak disturbances will move across the region Saturday and again Sunday bringing a chance for mainly mountain snow both days. A few isolated snow showers may be seen across eastern Montana with little to no accumulations over the plains.

By Monday, big changes to the weather pattern occur as a strong Pacific storm system spreads moisture across the state, and at the same time it pulls much colder air south from Canada.

The combination of this much colder air and the Pacific moisture has the chance to produce significant snow across the area, with the mountains and foothills seeing the best chances for heavy snow.

The best chance for heavier snow across the plains Monday night through Wednesday will be west along a line from Great Falls to Billings to Gillette, Wyoming.

Those with travel plans next week should stay up to date with the latest forecasts for any changes with this potentially dangerous winter weather situation. High temperatures by late week are expected to be in the single digits with low temperatures in the teens below zero.