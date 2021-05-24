Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tuesday is tucked in-between wind and rain.

BILLINGS — Tuesday finds us “in between” wind and our next round of showers.

Blustery periods Monday evening will taper off as wind gusts decrease with the setting sun. Some isolated sprinkles are possible especially East of Billings with some showers over the mountains.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s to lower 70s with some afternoon showers and a rumble of thunder possible especially closer to the mountains. Expect a mix of clouds and sun and lighter winds.

By Tuesday night through Wednesday, rain showers become more likely with isolated to scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. The risk of any severe storms is low and confined mainly to Southeast Montana.

Temperatures will only be in the 50s to low 60s for most of the area on Wednesday with a mix of 60s and 70s on Thursday. Friday will be the warmest day with highs mainly in the 70s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible by Friday evening. Unsettled weather continues into the weekend with scattered isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Decreasing clouds and decreasing winds through the evening. A low at around 48.

Tuesday… Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Showers become more numerous during the afternoon and evening and continue into Wednesday.