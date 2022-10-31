Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Trick-or-treat; what will the temperature be?

Forecast October 31st, 2022
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 19:04:06-04

BILLINGS — Halloween shaped up to be pretty nice other than some gusty winds. Those winds will persist through tonight and throughout the day tomorrow.

The stronger winds will stick west of Billings into the western foothills, with gusts 50 to 60 mph or even a bit stronger at times.

Overall, mild temperatures for Tuesday before cooler air and moisture push through Wednesday and Thursday. The greater accumulations will stick to the higher elevations in the mountains.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Some clouds with a low near 45°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with a high near 66°F

Tomorrow night... Decreasing clouds with a low near 43°F

