Q2 Billings Area Weather: Traveling to Bozeman this weekend? Check the weather

BILLINGS — The chance of rain and snow increases over the weekend. Colder temperatures are forecast for early next week. But there is still a lot of uncertainty in the details.

Temperatures by early Thursday morning will be mainly into the teens east of Billings and 20s from Billings to the mountain foothills.

Thursday afternoon highs will be mainly in the 40s to lower 50s with the warmer readings to the east of Billings. With this, there'll be a few mountain rain and snow showers and wind closer to the mountain foothills.

The lower elevations remain dry on Thursday and Friday as an upper ridge continues to build in. This will give way to a southwesterly flow on Saturday, producing more clouds than an increasing chance of showers by later in the day.

Rain will switch to snow from west to east Saturday night heading into Sunday. Accumulations for the lower elevations look light, but travel could be affected in some of the mountain passes, including Bozeman Pass if you're returning home from the Brawl of the Wild.

A dry but cooler forecast starts to build in from Sunday through the middle of next week. Monday could be especially chilly in the morning with readings in the single digits and teens and afternoon readings will be mainly in the 20s to low 30s for Sunday, Monday and perhaps a little bit warmer Tuesday.

Temperatures look to stay below seasonal averages next week, including for Thanksgiving Day and for Black Friday. Again, there's uncertainty about precipitation, but there could be a few showers around into the weekend.