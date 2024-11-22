Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking snow and a big cooldown

While most of the region will stay dry on Friday, areas west-northwest of Yellowstone County may have to battle glaze/icy roads during the morning commute. Highs will range from the 30s to the 50s through Saturday.

A cold front sweeps through on Saturday, bringing a chance of rain and snow from west to east. Any rain showers will transition to all snow overnight into Sunday. Accumulations generally look to be less than 1" for most of the area. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up over 6".

The cold front also brings what could be the coldest air of the season so far with highs on Sunday and Monday in the 20s and 30s then mainly 30s through the middle of next week.

High pressure briefly takes over on Monday, keeping conditions mainly dry through the afternoon ahead of another push of moisture that will bring a chance of daily light snow across the area through the end of the week.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s on Friday night, 10s and 20s on Saturday night, 10s on Sunday and Monday nights,10s and 20s on Tuesday night then 10s for the rest of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

