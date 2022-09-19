Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tomorrow will be the last 80 degree day for a bit

BILLINGS — A fairly mild day today with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Precipitation stuck to the western parts of the viewing area mainly in the mountains and foothills.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with temperatures in the 80s and that will be the last 80 degree day for a bit. A low pressure system will swing through tomorrow night and cooler days are ahead.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Tuesday through Thursday and more chances of precipitation are on the way.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 54°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny with a high near 84°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy skies with a low near 50°F