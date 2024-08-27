Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Toasty Tuesday, Windy Wednesday, Warming Weekend

FORECAST MONDAY EVENING AUG 26, 2024
BILLINGS — As rain ends Monday evening, a warm up quickly returns on Tuesday. Just like that it's cooler and windy on Wednesday before a long weekend of dry and warm conditions.

With rain totals coming in at around an inch in many places in southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming, there still is a flash flood threat, especially over burn scar areas from wildfires through the evening hours on Monday. Rain will land in temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s early Tuesday.

A high-pressure ridge quickly kicks temperatures back up into the 80s Tuesday afternoon with light winds and sunshine. Wednesday will be unsettled with highs in the 60s to mid-70s and periods of wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Thursday is a bit of a transition day as temperatures warm to the 70s to low 80s and winds could still be breezy in the eastern plains. By Friday, we settle into a steady weather pattern of 80s to low 90s for the highs and overnight temperatures upper 40s to 50s right on through Labor Day.

