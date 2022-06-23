Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thursday evening storms signal cooler days for now

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms will move along a cold front shifting west to east Thursday evening. Wind gusts are the biggest threat, but small hail and frequent lightning are also possible. Take safe cover if storms approach

Friday, most highs will be in the 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. No severe strong are expected but always treat lightning with respect and take cover until storms pass.

Saturday is cool with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Especially areas to the east of Billings will be breezy, making it feel cooler.

A warming trend follows. Sunday is in the 70s, 80s by Monday afternoon and near 90 in some places by Tuesday. Isolated storms in the afternoon can be expected Wednesday through Friday.