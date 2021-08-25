Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms work their way back in the forecast

Some could produce hail and strong winds
items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING AUG 24, 2021
FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING AUG 24, 2021
Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 23:46:41-04

BILLINGS — An unsettled weather pattern is shaping up for the remainder of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the region Wednesday through Thursday.

A few strong to severe storms are possible, especially east of Billings. Hail and gusty winds are possible with some storms.

Overnight storms are possible along eastern Montana's state line area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Thursday appears to be the most active day with strong to severe storms possible especially from Billings eastward.

Temperatures remain below seasonal averages with highs in the 70s to low 80s through the weekend.

Billings forecast:

Tonight... Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere