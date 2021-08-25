Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms work their way back in the forecast

BILLINGS — An unsettled weather pattern is shaping up for the remainder of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the region Wednesday through Thursday.

A few strong to severe storms are possible, especially east of Billings. Hail and gusty winds are possible with some storms.

Overnight storms are possible along eastern Montana's state line area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Thursday appears to be the most active day with strong to severe storms possible especially from Billings eastward.

Temperatures remain below seasonal averages with highs in the 70s to low 80s through the weekend.

Billings forecast:

Tonight... Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

