Q2 Billings Area Weather: Three main factors: warm, dry, and breezy. Try not to create any sparks

BILLINGS — Another mild day Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Fire danger is elevated due to these warm, dry, and breezy conditions. Stay safe and try not to create any sparks.

Overnight temperatures will stay fairly mild ranging in the 30s.

Tomorrow shaping up to be another 50-degree day. There is a slight chance of some precipitation but for areas in the southeastern parts of the state and down into parts of northern Wyoming. Expect rain for the lower elevations and snow for the higher elevations in the mountains.

Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day this week with temperatures in the upper 50s potentially flirting with some low 60s. Enjoy this taste of spring.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a low around 34°F

Tomorrow... Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High near 53°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with windy conditions. Low near 38°F

